Man shot and injured in central Toronto becomes city’s 14th shooting victim over long weekend

Officials say a man is in serious, but non-life-threatening condition after a shooting in central Toronto Monday afternoon.

Emergency crews were called to a residential area near Flemington and Stockton roads, southwest of Allen Road and Ranee Avenue and south of Yorkdale Mall, at around 4:50 p.m.

Toronto Paramedics said the man was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

Toronto police said officers received reports that two suspects were possibly seen running away from the scene through a residential complex.

The TTC said the 109 Ranee bus will be detoured while officers remain on the scene.

The man becomes Toronto’s 14th victim of gun violence over the Civic Holiday long weekend.

