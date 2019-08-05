Gallagher Lake wildfire growing; residents warned to prepare

A wildfire is burning north of Oliver in the Gallagher Canyon area.

The Oliver Fire Department was alerted to the fire around 10 p-m Sunday night.

Forestry crews are now on scene battling the flames.

Fire officials say it’s estimated to be between 80 to 100 hectares in size and growing, with winds pushing up the canyon.

Power has been compromised in the area, with reports of some transformers up the mountain that blew.

No evacuation orders have been issued yet, but firefighters are warning residents to be aware and take precautions.

There’s no word yet on a cause.