Environment Canada issues severe thunderstorm watch for central and eastern Nova Scotia

Environment Canada says there is a potential for a couple strong thunderstorms on Sunday afternoon in central and eastern Nova Scotia.

Some of the areas expected to be directly affected by the thunderstorms are Antigonish County, Halifax Metro and Halifax County West, Hants County, Lunenburg County and more.

Environment Canada says the main threat is torrential rain and strong winds. Small hail is also possible.

“Lightning kills and injures Canadians every year. Remember, when thunder roars, go indoors!” Environment Canada said in a statement.

The public are also reminded that strong wind gusts can toss loose objects, damage weak buildings, break branches off trees and overturn large vehicles.

Severe thunderstorm watches are issued when atmospheric conditions are favourable for the development of thunderstorms that could produce one or more of the following: large hail, damaging winds, torrential rainfall.