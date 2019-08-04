9 surgeries postponed due to flooding at QEII Halifax Infirmary

A broken hot water valve caused flooding in a construction area on the 3rd floor at the QEII Halifax Infirmary sit on Saturday.

The flooding was stopped with the help of staff, physicians and fire officials — and clean up began immediately after.

According to Nova Scotia Health Authority, the water caused residual damage in some areas including the the 3rd floor diagnostic imaging construction area and the sterile processing unit on the 2nd floor.

NSHA said operating rooms are proceeding with urgent cases. However, nine surgeries that can be safely postponed have been cancelled for Aug. 4.

The emergency department and other services remain open.

Scheduled appointments and procedures in all other areas of the facility are also proceeding as usual.

MSHA said cleanup is ongoing.