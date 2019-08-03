Cape Breton Pride Parade temporarily halted after float hits participant

A man was sent to hospital after he was struck by a float as he took part in the Cape Breton Pride Parade in Sydney, N.S., on Saturday.

Cape Breton Regional Police say they are investigating the collision that occurred on Dorchester Street.

Police say a parade participant was struck by the rear wheel of the parade vehicle he was walking with, injuring his leg.

Officers immediately stopped the parade and EHS transported the injured man to Cape Breton Regional Hospital for further assessment. The man’s injuries are non-life-threatening.

Cape Breton police say they were able to complete a preliminary investigation and restart the parade after a short delay.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.