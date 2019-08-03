Suspect arrested for squatting in cottage near Lake Erie

Complaints from residents in a community near Lake Erie have led to police arresting a 28-year-old suspected of squatting in an unoccupied cottage.
Niagara Regional Police made a visit to an undisclosed address in Crystal Beach after a number of calls since mid-July claiming one or more people were residing in an empty home.
Printisor Cox, 28, was arrested and charged with one count of “being unlawfully in a dwelling.”
He was later released on a promise to appear.
