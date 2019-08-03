Coquitlam collision sends motorcyclist to hospital with serious injuries

Police are investigating a very serious crash between an SUV and a motorcycle in Coquitlam last night that sent one person to hospital.

It happened at around 8:40 p.m. Friday on Foster Avenue at Emerson Street.

Coquitlam RCMP say the vehicles collided in the intersection as the SUV was turning left, with the motorcycle going straight.

The motorcyclist was rushed to hospital in serious condition.

The SUV driver stayed on scene and is co-operating.

Police say there is no sign that impairment was a factor, but speed has not been ruled out.