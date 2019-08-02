New Brunswick man dies from injuries after losing control of his motorcycle
A New Brunswick man has died from injuries he suffered in a July motorcycle crash.
Police say the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle while riding on Route 2 in Saint-Jacques, N.B., on July 10.
The 62-year-old from Saint-Hilaire, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.
He died Thursday.
