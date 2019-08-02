Canada
New Brunswick man dies from injuries after losing control of his motorcycle

By Staff The Canadian Press

RCMP say a man has died from injuries he suffered in a July motorcycle crash.

A New Brunswick man has died from injuries he suffered in a July motorcycle crash.

Police say the motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle while riding on Route 2 in Saint-Jacques, N.B., on July 10.

The 62-year-old from Saint-Hilaire, N.B., was taken to hospital with serious injuries following the crash.

He died Thursday.

