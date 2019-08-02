Fenelon Falls man charged with impaired driving after leaving Lindsay restaurant: police

A Fenelon Falls man is accused of impaired driving following an incident at a restaurant in Lindsay on Thursday night.

The City of Kawartha Lakes Police Service says around 11:30 p.m., staff at a Kent Street west restaurant called police about a customer who allegedly left the establishment without paying for his food and drink.

Other witnesses called police to report the suspect was impaired and was seen driving east on Kent Street.

Officers a short time later located the suspect driver and determined he was under the influence of alcohol.

Police say Bradley Joseph Lyons, 43, of Fenelon Falls, was arrested and charged with driving with a blood-alcohol concentration over 80 and fraudulently obtaining food.

He was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Lindsay on Sept. 12.

