Mississauga man accused of online child luring: Peterborough County OPP

A Mississauga man faces charges of child luring following a one-month police investigation.

On Friday OPP said its child exploitation unit launched an investigation in July following reports that a man was communicating online with a young person for a sexual purpose.

The investigation also included the OPP’s digital forensic unit and police in Peterborough County.

On Thursday, OPP along with Peel Regional Police Service’s internet child exploitation investigators executed a search warrant at a Mississauga residence. A man at the scene was arrested and OPP say “multiple” devices were seized for further examination.

Robert Miners, 28, was arrested and charged with luring a person under 16 years for a sexual purpose. The charges have not yet been proven in court.

Miners was held in custody and is scheduled to appear in court in Peterborough on Friday.

