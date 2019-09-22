Canada election: Kings–Hants

Scott Brison, the MP who has represented Kings-Hants since 2000, will not be reoffering in 2019 and that means voters will choose a new representative this election.

The riding had swung to the Tories in the late 90s but continued to vote for Brison after he crossed the floor to join the Liberals in 2003.

It’s anyone’s guess who could come out on top on election day and will be worth keeping an eye on.

Candidates

Liberal: Kody Blois

Conservative: Martha MacQuarrie

NDP: Stephen Schneider

Green: Brogan Anderson

PPC: Matthew Southall

National Citizens Alliance (NCA): Patrick Pearle

Global News is featuring the candidates for all parties running candidates in the upcoming 2019 general election. For a complete list of candidates, visit Elections Canada.

Geography

This is one of the Nova Scotia ridings that sits along the shore of the Bay of Fundy.

Windsor, N.S,. sits at the riding’s centre while East Hants, Kentville, Kings Country and Enfield are included within its boundaries.

History

Brison has represented this riding since 1997 except for a short period in 2000 where he resigned to allow PC Leader Joe Clark to re-enter parliament.

First elected as a PC, Brison crossed the floor to the Liberal party in 2003.