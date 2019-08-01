Strong wind gusts, nickel-sized hail, heavy rain possible in parts of central Alberta

After severe weather struck parts of central Alberta a day earlier, Environment Canada issued a new round of severe thunderstorm warnings for areas in that part of the province on Thursday afternoon.

Shortly before 4:30 p.m., the weather agency said its meteorologists were “tracking a severe thunderstorm capable of producing very strong wind gusts, up to nickel-sized hail and heavy rain.”

READ MORE: Environment and Climate Change Canada releases more details about Wednesday’s wild weather in Alberta

Watch below: (From July 31, 2019) Just after Environment Canada issued a tornado warning for Red Deer County near Sylvan Lake, a funnel cloud formation was spotted from the south side of Sylvan Lake at 9 p.m. Courtesy: Clayton Beniuk and Sean Schofer.

People in the Municipal District of Greenview and in parts of Yellowhead County, where the warnings were issued, were being advised to keep in mind that heavy downpours can result in flooded roads and that hail can cause serious damage or injury.

Other areaS in the province were under a severe thunderstorm watch late Thursday afternoon while a heat warning remained in effect for some areas in the southern half of Alberta.

For a complete list of areas in Alberta that have been issued a weather alert, click here.

Want your weather on the go? Download the Global News Skytracker weather app for iOS and Android.