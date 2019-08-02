Camp Monohan demolition project offers win-win for students and non-profit

Regina Trade & Skills Centre (RTSC) students continue their quest to help local non-for-profit organizations improve their facilities.

On Thursday, students were at Camp Monahan on Katepwa Lake, Sask., tearing down some of the old cabins.

“It’s an opportunity for the students to learn about the construction trade, its various aspects including demolition, reconstructing and building,” said Brian Shankowsky, Regina Trades & Skills Centre executive director.

The two-day project was supposed to see students put siding on some of the cabins, but there was more demolition work than expected.

Shankowsky said the extra work ended up being a good thing.

“They’re learning a lot more things about demolition, just in the way they to do things based on there being more material than what we planned for,” Shankowsky said.

“They’re coming back with a lot of really good skills and some excellent experiences.”

Being a non-profit organization themselves, RTSC jumps at the chance to help others in the community.

“The non-for-profit gets their project done, we get experience for our students, practical experience on top of what they are learning in the classroom,” Shankowsky said.

“Both of us come out on the winning end.”

Unlike in-house projects, Shankowsky says the students take the work more serious knowing it will be a staple in the community for years to come.

“They’re really proud of what they do. There’s a lot more detail, a lot more concentration, a lot more focus that goes into it because they know it’s going to be something that’s going to stay,” Shankowsky said.

The student’s next project is on Aug. 7 when they will be removing concrete and forming sidewalks for Carmichael Outreach.