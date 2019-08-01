2 more arrested in relation to death of Tiki Laverdiere: RCMP

Two more people have been arrested in the case of Tiki Brook-Lyn Laverdiere‘s death, according to Saskatchewan RCMP. That brings the total number of people charged in the case to six.

Laverdiere, 25, of Thunder Child First Nation, was reported missing after last being seen in North Battleford, Sask., on May 1. RCMP announced in June that her disappearance was the result of foul play.

Nicole Cook, 36, of Edmonton was arrested by members of RCMP North on July 31 in Fort Saskatchewan, AB. She’s facing four charges – first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body, and theft of a motor vehicle.

Laverdiere was travelling to North Battleford at the end of April for the funeral of Tristen Cook-Buckle, also a victim of homicide. Nicole Cook is the mother of Tristen.

Jesse Sangster, 23, of Edmonton was charged with accessory after the fact to murder and theft of a vehicle on July 28. He was arrested by Edmonton police.

During a ground search in a rural area outside North Battleford on July 11, a police dog found human remains. An autopsy confirmed the remains to be those of Laverdiere.

Shayla Orthner, 27, and Danita Thomas, 32, were arrested and are facing charges of first-degree murder, kidnapping, improperly interfering with a human body, and theft of a motor vehicle.

On the morning of July 25, police arrested and charged Brent Checkosis, 18, with being an accessory after the fact to murder, improperly interfering with a human body and theft of a motor vehicle.

RCMP said both Nicole and Jesse have been transported to Saskatchewan to appear in provincial court on Thursday at 9:30 a.m.

RCMP are still looking for a vehicle they believe could be involved in the case. They put a call out to the public for help in finding it on July 26.

The black 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 was stolen in North Battleford on May 2. Investigators believe the truck could be in the general area of Moosomin First Nation or Cochin.

The regular cab pick-up truck has a single row of seats inside its cabin and a single set of doors on each side of the truck, police said. It has a Saskatchewan licence plate reading 333 KLC.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to contact Battlefords RCMP at 306-446-1720 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.