Saskatchewan weather outlook: 40 humidexes kicked out by cold front

Humidexes in the 40s get kicked out by a cold front this August long weekend.

Heat warning

Environment Canada has continued a heat warning across southern and parts of central Saskatchewan for daytime highs around 32 C and overnight lows near 16 C.

In addition to the high temperatures will come extremely high humidex values that will make it feel like the low 40s in some areas with humidity.

July 2019

July 2019 ended up being wetter than normal in Saskatoon with 67.6 millimetres of rain falling throughout the month, which is 105 per cent of normal.

The mercury ended up averaging out 0.7 degrees colder than normal in the city.

In Regina, temperatures trended just over a half a degree below normal with 78 per cent of the normal precipitation recorded at the airport.

Weather forecast

Friday

Temperatures sunk back into the mid-teens to start the day on Friday with a thunderstorm in Saskatoon in the morning before mostly sunny skies returned and just a few cumulus clouds bubble up in Regina during the afternoon.

There is a slight chance of shower and risk of a thunderstorm in the Regina area during the day as afternoon highs climb into the low 30s, which will feel like the low 40s with humidity.

Friday night

Mostly clear skies continue in Regina Monday evening as cloud and a chance of showers slide into Saskatoon as temperatures fall into low double digits overnight.

Saturday

A system moving into northern Saskatchewan will bring back a bit of instability on Saturday with a chance of showers early in the day in Regina and just a slight risk in Saskatoon.

Sunshine should return during the afternoon as daytime highs aim to make it into the high 20s, possibly into the low 30s in some areas to start the August long weekend.

Sunday

Behind the system will be some breezy northwesterly winds on Sunday that will help usher in some cooler air with afternoon highs dunked back into the mid-20s under mostly sunny skies.

Saskatchewan Day Monday

Sunshine will stick around into Saskatchewan Day on Monday with temperatures topping out in the mid-20s in both cities later in the day.

Work week outlook

The upper ridge tries to build back in the heat for the first full week of August, but daytime highs will hold steady in the mid-20s under partly-to-mostly sunny skies with a slight chance of showers at times.

