Cheeseburglar still at large a year after ‘most infamous break and enter in Winnipeg’s history’

The infamous Cheeseburglar is still on the loose, and even a bounty of free cheese for a year hasn’t resulted in his capture.

St. Boniface cheese shop Fromagerie Bothwell said on social media Wednesday that on the one-year anniversary of what the shop calls ‘the most infamous break n’ enter in Winnipeg’s history’, the culprit remains at large.

On July 31, 2018, someone broke into Fromagerie Bothwell shortly after midnight, and was caught on an infrared security camera rummaging through the store’s kitchen, apparently looking for something.

While nothing was stolen, the man – dubbed the Cheeseburglar – caused some damage during the break-in.

Fromagerie Bothwell responded to the incident by sharing the surveillance footage online and offering a reward of free cheese for a year to anyone identifying the man.

So far, no one has claimed the prize, but the shop is still offering the one-of-a-kind reward.

“To this day he remains at large and the cheese bounty for his identification & arrest is still in effect,” Fromagerie Bothwell said in a Facebook post.

The man is described as being dressed in all black, with a dark-coloured cap and black sneakers.

