Edmonton police seek information on hit and run that injured child
Police are looking for witnesses or tips after an eight-year-old boy on his bicycle was struck by a truck that left the scene in northeast Edmonton last week.
It happened on July 24 at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 155 Avenue and 67 Street.
Edmonton police said the boy was treated on scene and then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
Witnesses told police the truck involved — grey, unknown make and model — was last seen heading west on 155 Avenue. Police weren’t able to get a licence plate number or driver description.
Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.
