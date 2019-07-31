Edmonton police seek information on hit and run that injured child

Police are looking for witnesses or tips after an eight-year-old boy on his bicycle was struck by a truck that left the scene in northeast Edmonton last week.

It happened on July 24 at around 6:45 p.m. near the intersection of 155 Avenue and 67 Street.

Edmonton police said the boy was treated on scene and then taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Witnesses told police the truck involved — grey, unknown make and model — was last seen heading west on 155 Avenue. Police weren’t able to get a licence plate number or driver description.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact police at (780) 423-4567.