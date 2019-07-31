Edmonton police looking for person of interest in May arson

The Edmonton Police Service released several photos of a vehicle and person of interest in an arson that took place in May.

At around 1 a.m. on May 27, police and fire were called to a report of a fire at Boyle Street Community Services.

The fire was deemed to be arson and the investigation was taken over by the arson unit shortly after.

On Wednesday, police released surveillance images that they say show a suspect using a ladder to access the building’s roof. Police said it appears that accelerant was poured on the roof of the building and when it was lit it caused damage to the roof and wiring.

No one was in the building at the time.

Police describe the suspect as a bald, bearded man with a medium build. They say he was driving a 1994-2002 maroon-coloured Dodge Ram truck.

Anyone with information regarding the suspect or the fire is asked to called Edmonton police at 780-423-4567 or #377 from a mobile phone. Anonymous information can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or online.