Inmate assaulted at maximum security facility in New Brunswick

Correction Service Canada (CSC) said it’s investigating an assault with Blackville RCMP that left an inmate injured on Sunday.

At about 6:20 p.m. an inmate at the Atlantic Institution, a maximum-security federal facility in Renous, N.B., was found to have been a victim of assault.

CSC said in a press release that the injured inmate was evaluated by staff members and transported to an outside hospital to receive treatment.

The correctional service also stated that the assailant has been identified and the appropriate actions have been taken.

No staff members or other inmates were injured during this incident.

CSC said it will investigate the circumstances of this incident and continue to work with the police.