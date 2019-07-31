Search continues at Blackstrap Lake for man presumed drowned

Search efforts continue on Blackstrap Lake, south of Saskatoon, for a man presumed to have drowned.

The 36-year-old man went missing on the evening of July 27 while jet skiing at the north end of the lake.

The Saskatchewan and Manitoba underwater recovery teams were called in to assist with the search.

Officials said that operation wrapped up Tuesday evening and victim services are providing support to the family.

Saskatoon RCMP said members will continue to patrol the shoreline, north of the bridge, until recovery efforts are complete.

Boat launches, which were closed during the search, have now reopened and police said regular boating has resumed on the lake.