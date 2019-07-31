Greenpeace puts up banners downtown Montreal to protest against oil companies

Activists from environmental organization Greenpeace are bringing attention to the impact of oil companies on climate change by installing artwork in downtown Montreal.

Six 13-feet-long posters were put up at the intersection of de la Gauchetière Street and Robert-Bourassa Boulevard on Wednesday morning.

Each poster represents a climate disaster — drought, heat wave, flood, wild fire and extreme storm — which, according to the organization, are in part caused by the oil industry.

"“I want people to become more aware of the power they have to act on climate change. I hope that my street art will help them connect the dots and give them the inspiration and motivation they need to fight for a better future. " -Roadsworth#jamoil #NoTMX #GreenNewDeal pic.twitter.com/7u21Kjxifn — Greenpeace Canada (@GreenpeaceCA) July 31, 2019

Urban artist Roadsworth, whose real name is Peter Gibson, said he collaborated with Greenpeace on the project to challenge the oil industry’s status quo, and to emphasize the damages cause by the industry.

Greenpeace notes similar posters were simultaneously installed in 25 other cities around the world, including Manila, Athens, Oslo, New York City and Amsterdam.

— With files from Global News’ Shakti Langlois-Ortega.