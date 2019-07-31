RCMP working to locate suspect who allegedly swung machete at man in Chapel Island, N.S.

Richmond District RCMP responded Wednesday to a call indicating one man had assaulted another man with a machete in Chapel Island, N.S.

Police said the initial investigation determined that three men were socializing when the suspect began to behave aggressively with the other two men.

The suspect allegedly swung a bat towards one man and missed. Another man who was in the area heard what was happening and entered the home.

According to authorities, the suspect then grabbed a machete and allegedly swung it at the man who had just entered the home.

The victim suffered an injury to his hand as a result of the incident and was treated by EHS, then transported to hospital.

The RCMP is aware of the identity of the suspect and is working to locate him.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Richmond District RCMP at 902-535-2002 or Crime Stoppers.