24-year-old Dartmouth man charged with attempted murder

A 24-year-old man from Dartmouth is scheduled to appear in provincial court on Wednesday after he was accused of assaulting a woman on Tuesday.

At approximately 3:20 p.m., police were called to an address on Gaston Road in Dartmouth for a report of an injured woman.

Police said the woman was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

After investigating, police alleged the victim was assaulted in a nearby residence by a man who was known to her.

At approximately 5:20 p.m. on Tuesday, a 24-year-old man from Dartmouth turned himself in to police.

The man, identified as Jacob Brennan Nagle-Cummings, is facing eight charges, including attempted murder, assault with a weapon and choking to overcome a person.

Police are asking anyone with information about this incident to call 902-490-5020 or Crime Stoppers.