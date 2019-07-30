Child airlifted to Alberta Children’s Hospital after fall in Kananaskis Country

A child was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday following a fall in Kananaskis Country, according to STARS Air Ambulance.

EMS said a school-aged boy was involved in a backcountry incident and was treated for serious injuries before being taken in the air ambulance.

EMS said as of 6 p.m. the boy was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

STARS said the boy’s injuries were the result of a fall, but officials did not elaborate on the nature of the fall or how far the boy fell.

Officials also did not provide the child’s age.

