Child airlifted to hospital Kananaskis Country
July 30, 2019 9:03 pm

Child airlifted to Alberta Children’s Hospital after fall in Kananaskis Country

Heide Pearson By Online Journalist  Global News

STARS Air Ambulance seen landing at the Alberta Children's Hospital in Calgary.

Global1/Global News
A A

A child was airlifted to hospital on Tuesday following a fall in Kananaskis Country, according to STARS Air Ambulance.

EMS said a school-aged boy was involved in a backcountry incident and was treated for serious injuries before being taken in the air ambulance.

READ MORE: Little girl airlifted to Edmonton hospital after ‘unpreventable accident’ at Wainwright parade

EMS said as of 6 p.m. the boy was in stable, non-life-threatening condition.

STARS said the boy’s injuries were the result of a fall, but officials did not elaborate on the nature of the fall or how far the boy fell.

Officials also did not provide the child’s age.

WATCH: (Dec. 8, 2018) Alberta girl readjusting after Kananaskis hiking accident

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Child airlifted to hospital Kananaskis Country
Child falls
Child falls Kananaskis Country
Kananaskis Country air ambulance
Kananaskis Country child fall
Kananaskis Country child falls
Kananaskis County
news
STARS
STARS Air Ambulance

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.