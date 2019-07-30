Calgary city council approves arena deal

Calgary city council has voted to approve a financial agreement with the Calgary Flames to build a new arena.

Council voted 11-4 on Tuesday to build an event centre which will be the new home of the NHL team and replace the 36-year-old Saddledome.

The city and Flames owner Calgary Sports and Entertainment announced last week a tentative agreement that would equally split the cost of a $550-million sports and entertainment centre.

Talks broke off two years ago when the arena became a fractious civic election issue.

The agreement is for 35 years, which keeps the Flames in Calgary for that term, with options to extend it.