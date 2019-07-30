Motorist who hit young girl south of Hamilton charged with careless driving

An 80-year-old woman who lost control of her car and hit two children in Haldimand County has been charged careless driving, according to police.

The incident, which happened in Hagersville in early March 2019, sent a four-year old girl to hospital with ‘life-threatening injuries’, according to Ontario Provincial Police.

In a release on Tuesday, investigators say the driver was sitting in her parked vehicle on Main Street, accelerated while in reverse and crossed over several lanes, before striking a sports utility vehicle and mounting a curb.

READ MORE: 4-year-old girl seriously injured by vehicle in Hagersville, south of Hamilton

The vehicle then reportedly collided with a 13-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl, pinning the girl underneath the vehicle and dragging her several yards before hitting a building.

The young girl was then transported to a Hamilton-area hospital, where she remains in critical condition, police say.

The 13-year-old boy suffered serious but non-life threatening injuries

A court date has yet to be set for the 80-year-old driver, but she is expected to appear before an Ontario Court of Justice in Cayuga to answer to the charge.

The victim has been identified by Global News through a GoFundMe page as Maeve Elizabeth Field.

READ MORE: One dead after rear-end car crash in Stoney Creek: police

The fundraiser, set up for parents Gloria and Ian Field to “offset the bills and expenses,” is close to its goal of $150,000

In a story written on the page, the Field family say Maeve was put into an “induced coma” and has undergone “multiple surgeries” after the accident.

WATCH: Woman dead after collision in Toronto’s north end