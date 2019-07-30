Morning dip in the Saint Lawrence River: Montrealers take part in the 2019 Grand Splash

The annual Grand Splash event took place early Tuesday morning.

Before heading to work, dozens of brave Montrealers took a leap of faith off the Jacques-Cartier Pier in Montreal’s Old Port.

The goal of the event is to promote better access to the Saint Lawrence River.

Last year, Montreal mayor Valerie Plante took part in the festivities by jumping the the river with the group.

WATCH: Montrealers take part in Grand Splash in bid to promote access to Saint Lawrence River