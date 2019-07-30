Canada
July 30, 2019 6:45 pm

Morning dip in the Saint Lawrence River: Montrealers take part in the 2019 Grand Splash

Montrealers take a leap of faith into the Saint Lawrence river on Tuesday July 30, 2019.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News
The annual Grand Splash event took place early Tuesday morning.

Before heading to work, dozens of brave Montrealers took a leap of faith off the Jacques-Cartier Pier in Montreal’s Old Port.

Dozens of Montrealers took part in the 2019 Grand Splash.

Yannick Gadbois/Global News

The goal of the event is to promote better access to the Saint Lawrence River.

Last year, Montreal mayor Valerie Plante took part in the festivities by jumping the the river with the group.

