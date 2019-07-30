2 people charged after incendiary device spotted at New Brunswick gas station

A man and woman are facing charges after police seized what is alleged to be an incendiary device, guns, ammunition, drugs and stolen property on Friday.

Police say that officers were conducting an investigation when they saw an incendiary device inside a vehicle at a gas station in Blackville, N.B.

As a result, the gas station was evacuated and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to safely remove the device.

No one was injured in the incident and the Mounties say two people were arrested at the scene.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the police seizing two firearms, an undisclosed amount of ammunition, a number of unknown pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Angus Mark Parlee, 27, and Kiesha Dawn Rolfe, 27, both from Miramichi, N.B., have each been charged with:

Possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition

Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm

Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

Parlee has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s since been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on August 12.

Rolfe was released pending a court appearance on December 16.