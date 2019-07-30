Crime
July 30, 2019 12:31 pm

2 people charged after incendiary device spotted at New Brunswick gas station

By Online Producer/Reporter  Global News

New Brunswick RCMP say two people are facing charges after an incident in Blackville, N.B., on Friday.

File / RCMP
A A

A man and woman are facing charges after police seized what is alleged to be an incendiary device, guns, ammunition, drugs and stolen property on Friday.

Police say that officers were conducting an investigation when they saw an incendiary device inside a vehicle at a gas station in Blackville, N.B.

As a result, the gas station was evacuated and the RCMP’s Explosives Disposal Unit was called in to safely remove the device.

READ MORE: RCMP, CBSA arrest Moncton man after finding ‘incendiary device’ during search

No one was injured in the incident and the Mounties say two people were arrested at the scene.

A further search of the vehicle resulted in the police seizing two firearms, an undisclosed amount of ammunition, a number of unknown pills and drug paraphernalia.

Officers also determined that the vehicle was stolen.

Angus Mark Parlee, 27, and Kiesha Dawn Rolfe, 27, both from Miramichi, N.B., have each been charged with:

  • Possession of a restricted firearm with accessible ammunition
  • Two counts of unauthorized possession of a firearm
  • Two counts of unsafe storage of a firearm

WATCH: Man charged with 4 counts of first-degree murder in Markham

Parlee has also been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000 and failing to comply with a probation order.

He’s since been remanded into custody until his next scheduled court appearance on August 12.

Rolfe was released pending a court appearance on December 16.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Ammunition
Angus Mark Parlee
blackville
Blackville New Brunswick
Crime
drug paraphernalia
Drugs
Firearms
Gas Station
Incendiary Device
Kiesha Dawn Rolfe
New Brunswick
New Brunswick Crime
RCMP

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.