CN train derails in Paris, Ont.

A train derailed in the CN yard in Paris, Ont., just after dinnertime on Monday evening.
Brant County OPP say the incident occurred near the intersection of Market and Railway streets shortly after 8 p.m.
A spokesperson for CN told Global News via email that three cars derailed.
“One of the cars was empty and derailed upright, and two cars containing gypsum wallboards derailed on their side,” Alexandre Boulé said. “There was no danger to the public with no leaks or injuries.”
The incident caused road crossings in the area to be closed until shortly after midnight, according to OPP.
CN says it is still investigating the cause of the incident.
