CN train derails in Paris, Ont.

A train derailed in the CN yard in Paris, Ont., just after dinnertime on Monday evening.

Brant County OPP say the incident occurred near the intersection of Market and Railway streets shortly after 8 p.m.

READ MORE: Hail, funnel clouds wreak havoc, cause train derailment in southern Manitoba

A spokesperson for CN told Global News via email that three cars derailed.

“One of the cars was empty and derailed upright, and two cars containing gypsum wallboards derailed on their side,” Alexandre Boulé said. “There was no danger to the public with no leaks or injuries.”

READ MORE: Train carrying sulphuric acid derails in tunnel between Ontario and Michigan

The incident caused road crossings in the area to be closed until shortly after midnight, according to OPP.

CN says it is still investigating the cause of the incident.

#brantopp advising of a train derailment of 2 cargo cars Market Street at Railway Street in Paris. No injuries and no public safety concerns road will remain closed while CN rail deals with situation.#cnrail ^kj pic.twitter.com/Wvc1NN2LHo — OPP West (@OPP_WR) July 30, 2019