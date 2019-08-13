Those Old Radio Shows August 16-17
Friday, Aug. 16:
Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 33, Rocky 3rd & the Dead Man’s Chest; Box 13 – The Biter Bitten
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – Clarence
Hour 3: Our Miss Brooks – Stretch the Basketball Star; Cisco Kid – Silverton Swindle
Hour 4: Michael Shayne – The Man Who Lived Forever; Mercury Theatre – King Lear
Saturday, Aug. 17:
Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Tie; Life of Riley – Juniors Lawn Mowing Business
Hour 2: The Saint – Contract Out on the Saint; The Haunting Hour – The Old, Old Man
Hour 3: Command Performance – Eddie Cantor; X Minus 1 – Dwindle in Silence
Hour 4: Barry Craig – Cupie Doll; Shadow – Drums of Doom
Hour 5: Campbell Playhouse – Ordeal at Wickford Point
