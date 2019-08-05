Old Radio
Those Old Radio Shows August 9-10

Friday, Aug. 9:

Hour 1: Scarlet Queen – Ep. 32, The Pegleg Skipper & Iberian Blade; Amos and Andy – Kingfish’s Day at Coney Island
Hour 2: Lux Radio Theater – The Scarlet Pimpernel
Hour 3: Wild Bill Hickok – Secret of Arroyo Diablo; 21st Precinct – Tailor Shop Con
Hour 4: Bulldog Drummond – Nazi Sub; Jack Benny – Guests Bogey & Bacall

Saturday, Aug. 10:

Hour 1: Dragnet – The Big Knife; The Aldrich Family – Love Column
Hour 2: Dark Fantasy – Rendezvous with Satan; Have Gun Will Travel – Wedding Day
Hour 3: Sherlock Holmes – The Malicious Moor; Fibber McGee & Molly – Old Straw Hat
Hour 4: Hancock’s Half Hour – Last of the McHancocks; Boston Blackie – Wrestling Ring Murder
Hour 5: Sam Spade – The Caper; The Silent Men – The Gigantic Hoax

