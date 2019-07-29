630 CHED Talk to the Experts
July 29, 2019 1:51 pm

August 3 – MacMillan Estate Planning

By 630CHED
A A

The MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar – Thursday, August 15th.

Trust and Estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan presents strategies that put YOU in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come. Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.

Register online at MacMillanEstate.com

MacMillan Estate Planning…excelling in life and legacy planning for over twenty years.

 

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
630 CHED Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts
Talk to the Experts estate planning
Talk To The Experts life & legacy seminar
Talk to the Experts MacMillan estate planning.
Talk To The Experts minimizing tax
Talk To The Experts protecting your wealth

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.