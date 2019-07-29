August 3 – MacMillan Estate Planning
A A
The MacMillan Estate Planning Life & Legacy Seminar – Thursday, August 15th.
Trust and Estate planning specialist, Sherri MacMillan presents strategies that put YOU in control of what happens to your assets now and for generations to come. Key topics include minimizing tax, protecting your wealth and keeping family harmony intact.
Register online at MacMillanEstate.com
MacMillan Estate Planning…excelling in life and legacy planning for over twenty years.
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.