OPP officer charged with assault, forcible confinement in Perry, Ont.
A A
Provincial police say one of their officers has been charged with assault in a domestic dispute.
Police say the officer was off duty when the alleged incident took place Sunday in Perry, Ont.
READ MORE: 3 charged in relation to attempted murder in Angus, Ont., OPP say
They say the altercation involved the officer’s spouse.
Investigators say the 49-year-old was also charged with forcible confinement.
They say the officer, who has been with the force for 14 years, is on leave.
READ MORE: 48-year-old man from North York drowns on the Severn River: OPP
© 2019 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.