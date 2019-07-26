OPP officer charged with assault, forcible confinement in Perry, Ont.

Provincial police say one of their officers has been charged with assault in a domestic dispute.

Police say the officer was off duty when the alleged incident took place Sunday in Perry, Ont.

They say the altercation involved the officer’s spouse.

Investigators say the 49-year-old was also charged with forcible confinement.

They say the officer, who has been with the force for 14 years, is on leave.

