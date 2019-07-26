Cambridge missing persons
July 26, 2019 10:02 am

Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing Cambridge woman

By Local Online Journalist  Global News

Malisa Phaviseth.

Waterloo Regional Police
A A

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Cambridge.

Malisa Phaviseth, 21, was last seen on July 17.

READ MORE: Guelph police still looking for missing man

She is described as 5’0″ tall, 160 lbs, with shoulder-length dark hair that is dyed blonde.

Phaviseth was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a wolf design, grey pajama pants and running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Cambridge missing persons
Malisa Phaviseth
Malisa Phaviseth Cambridge
Malisa Phaviseth missing
Missing Cambridge woman
Waterloo missing persons
Waterloo police
Waterloo Regional Police

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.