Waterloo police ask for public’s help in finding missing Cambridge woman

Waterloo Regional Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing woman from Cambridge.

Malisa Phaviseth, 21, was last seen on July 17.

She is described as 5’0″ tall, 160 lbs, with shoulder-length dark hair that is dyed blonde.

Phaviseth was last seen wearing a blue jacket with a wolf design, grey pajama pants and running shoes.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.