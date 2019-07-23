2 injured after shooting, foot chase along Eglinton Avenue West

Toronto police say officers are looking for a male suspect who chased two men along a portion of Eglinton Avenue West while firing shots, leaving two men with serious injuries.

Police said officers were first called to a small commercial plaza on Eglinton Avenue West near Glenholme Avenue just before 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.

A spokesperson told Global News the suspect, who was wearing the mask, chased the victims westbound along Eglinton Avenue West for about a block-and-a-half.

The spokesperson said the suspect fired an unknown number of shots toward the two men.

Police said the men were found injuries at a dollar store just north of the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.

Officials said the victims were in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. One was taken to a trauma centre and the second was taken to a local hospital

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.

Update:

– confirmed shooting

– 2 male victims located, awaiting an update on extent of injuries

– 1 m susp reportedly wearing a mask l/s running NB on Dufferin@TPS13Div #GO1386367^adc — Toronto Police OPS (@TPSOperations) July 24, 2019