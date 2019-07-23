2 injured after shooting, foot chase along Eglinton Avenue West
Toronto police say officers are looking for a male suspect who chased two men along a portion of Eglinton Avenue West while firing shots, leaving two men with serious injuries.
Police said officers were first called to a small commercial plaza on Eglinton Avenue West near Glenholme Avenue just before 8:10 p.m. on Tuesday.
A spokesperson told Global News the suspect, who was wearing the mask, chased the victims westbound along Eglinton Avenue West for about a block-and-a-half.
The spokesperson said the suspect fired an unknown number of shots toward the two men.
Police said the men were found injuries at a dollar store just north of the intersection of Dufferin Street and Eglinton Avenue West.
Officials said the victims were in serious, but non-life-threatening condition. One was taken to a trauma centre and the second was taken to a local hospital
Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call 13 Division at 416-808-1300.
