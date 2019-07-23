Airdrie RCMP seize drugs, cash, baton, unstamped tobacco in investigation
Airdrie RCMP have made a “significant seizure” after a drug and weapons investigation in Rocky View County, Alta., this week.
After the Airdrie RCMP Crime Reduction Unit started the investigation on July 21 — though no exact location was given by police — the following was seized from a vehicle:
- 24.07 grams of cocaine
- 7.13 grams of suspected fentanyl
- 5,080 cigarettes of illegal unstamped tobacco
- $14,260 in cash
- a collapsible police baton
A 32-year-old man and 31-year-old woman from Calgary were charged with:
- possession for the purpose of trafficking cocaine and fentanyl
- possession of proceeds of crime
- possession of a dangerous weapon
- possession of unstamped tobacco
Police said the unstamped cigarettes violation falls under the Excise Act, which deals with customs and product regulations.
RCMP said they will not identify the pair because the investigation is ongoing.
Officers did, however, confirm that their court date is set for July 25.
