Adrianne Palicki files for divorce from ‘Orville’ costar after two months of marriage

The Orville’s Adrianne Palicki and Scott Grimes have called it quits after just two months of marriage.

Palicki and Grimes went public with their relationship at Comic-Con in San Diego, Calif., last year.

The pair exchanged vows on May 19 but the 36-year-old actress filed for divorce on Monday in Los Angeles, according to court documents obtained by Entertainment Tonight.

According to the outlet, both parties were ordered by the court to share financial information regarding their personal and communal assets.

Palicki and Grimes were spotted together over the weekend at San Diego Comic-Con. They attended a panel discussion on the upcoming season of The Orville.

Palicki posted a photo of herself with Grimes at Comic-Con on July 21.

“Hello, #SDCC! We love you!” she captioned the photo.

According to Entertainment Tonight, no grounds for divorce were cited in the court documents.

Palicki shared photos of thier wedding on Twitter in May.

“Last night was truly amazing! I am so grateful for all the friends and family who made trip to celebrate with us, and to all of you for the kind words,” she tweeted.

These beautiful photos are by @leahmusephoto.

This is the first marriage for Palicki and the third marriage for Grimes.

Palicki and Grimes have not spoken about the divorce publicly as of this writing.