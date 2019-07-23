Thomas Rhett and Wife Lauren Expecting Their Third Child

IT’S A GIRL!
“We decided we didn’t have enough princess dresses around the house so we’re adding another Akins baby girl to the family early next year 💕🎀😭💗💗💗 despite Thomas Rhett’s initial shock (swipe to see video 😂) we are absolutely over the moon for our baby girl!” – Lauren on Instgram
On Thomas Rhett’s Instagram page he left a funny comment about the announcement,
“Excited to share that I will now be paying for 3 weddings😂” -Thomas Rhett on Instagaram
Thomas Rhett’s reaction to the baby announcement was pretty darn funny though. Swipe to see the video:
