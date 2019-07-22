Two teens charged with gun-related offences following northeast Calgary traffic stop

Two teenagers face fifteen firearms charges after Calgary police stopped a vehicle in northeast Calgary in the early morning of Sunday, July 14.

Police received information about a suspicious vehicle near the 100 block of Marthas Place N.E. at around 3 a.m. Sunday. Following a traffic stop, two people were arrested. A 20 gauge shotgun, a collapsible baton, brass knuckles and bear spray were all found in the vehicle, police said.

Amarjot Singh Jandiala, 19, as well as a 15-year-old male who cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act, were charged with the firearms offences, including careless transport, unauthorized possession, possession without a licence and possession of a firearm in a motor vehicle.

The pair were also each charged with three counts of possession of dangerous weapons.

Jandiala was also charged with possession of a firearm contrary to a court order.

Calgary police Staff Sgt. Greg Cooper said the age of the offenders was “extremely concerning.”

“Criminal use and possession of firearms can have a huge impact on the safety of our citizens and we take these matters very seriously,” the guns and gangs unit officer said in a statement.