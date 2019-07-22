Okanagan weather: 30 degree heat returns

Weather
Daytime highs continue to soar into the low 30s in the Okanagan on Tuesday.

After a hot finish to the weekend with temperatures approaching the 30s on Sunday, clear skies and sunshine stuck around into Monday morning.

The upper ridge of high pressure pumping in the heat helped boost the mercury from 11 degrees this morning into the mid-20s before noon.

Cumulus clouds will bubble up along the ridgetops during the afternoon as the region warms into the 30s for the second time in Kelowna this July, something that normally happens 11 times in the month.

Sunshine will start the day on Tuesday before clouds build in with an upper trough during the day. That means there will be a good chance of late-day showers and the risk of a thunderstorm as afternoon highs reach the 30s.

There is a chance of showers and risk of a thunderstorm late Tuesday in the Central Okanagan.

A few clouds are likely to linger early Wednesday before some midday clearing as daytime highs dip into the mid-20s for the day.

They return to the high 20s on Thursday and will likely reach the 30s again by Friday with a mostly sunny finish to the week throughout the valley.

High 20 or low 30-degree afternoon highs will linger into the weekend under partly-to-mostly sunny skies as most major systems pass by north of the region.

Here is your Okanagan 5-Day SkyTracker Weather Forecast.

