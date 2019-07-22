Mike’s Monday Outlook: Hot week with little humidity

It’s the summer weather people love to brag about here and rightly so — hot weather with low humidity. I know you can’t please everyone all the time, but if this is how you feel about summer weather, you’re going to love this week!

After a weekend with some slightly cooler than normal days, the heat gets turned up quickly.

A ridge of high pressure has built up over the eastern prairies. With high pressure south of the province, the conditions province-wide are hot and sunny. Northern Manitoba even has heat warnings in place.

In southern Manitoba, temperatures will climb close to 30C on Monday through Wednesday. Humidex values are also expected to be low, only making it feel one or two degrees warmer than the actual temperature.

Three hot, sunny days with low humidity will be the end of the streak. Not that Thursday will be cold but it’s likely Winnipeg and southern Manitoba will get some rain as early as late Wednesday night and Thursday. Rainfall amounts don’t look terribly high. As of Monday, it looks like it could be up to 5 mm.

In behind that rain, temperatures will likely cool off back closer to normal but that looks like a temporary set back from the summer heat. Enjoy!