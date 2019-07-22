Crime
July 22, 2019 11:11 am

Woman, 19, charged after stabbing incident outside Whitby bar

By Staff The Canadian Press

Police say the stabbing occurred during a fight.

WHITBY – Provincial police say a woman has been charged with aggravated assault after a stabbing incident outside a bar in Whitby.

Police say they were called to the bar just after 2 a.m. on Saturday.

They say two women got into a verbal fight, which then escalated when they continued the fight outside of the bar.

Police say a 22 year-old woman was stabbed in the fight and was rushed to a Toronto trauma centre with life-threatening injuries.

They say a 19-year-old woman, of Ajax, was arrested and is facing charges.

