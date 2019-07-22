Charges pending after vehicle crashes into northeast Calgary condo

Calgary police say charges are pending after it’s believed a driver crashed into a condo complex Monday morning after falling asleep.

Officers were called to the condo building near 4 Street N.E. and Huntbourne Crescent after 6 a.m. for reports of a crash.

Investigators believe the woman fell asleep while driving south on 4 Street.

Police said she crossed the median, crossing the northbound lanes of 4 Street before hitting a street light and then coming to a stop after hitting the housing complex.

No one was injured in the incident, police said.

Heavy rescue was on the scene Monday morning to investigate whether there were any structural issues with the condo building.