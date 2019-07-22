Crime
July 22, 2019 11:09 am

Police seek female witness in Burlington sexual assault investigation

Lisa Polewski By News Anchor  900 CHML

Police are looking to speak with a female witness who interacted with an alleged sexual assault victim in Burlington.

Halton Regional Police
Police are asking for the public’s help as they investigate an alleged sexual assault in Burlington.

According to Halton Regional Police, a female victim left The Coop restaurant on Brant Street on the evening of July 1 and accepted a ride with an unknown man.

Police say she was sexually assaulted inside the vehicle before she was dropped off at her home.

Through the investigation, police determined that the victim was in the parking lot of a Shell gas station at Walkers Line and Mainway between 11:50 p.m. and 11:55 p.m., where she interacted with a female witness.

Police are asking for public assistance in identifying the witness, as well as a blue four-door vehicle believed to be a Mazda.

Halton Regional Police
Halton Regional Police

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Sergeant Chris Newcombe of the Child Abuse and Sexual Assault Unit at 905-465-8965, Detective Constable Andrea Moss at 905-465-8971, or anonymously contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

