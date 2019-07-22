Expert panel to advise Nova Scotia government on safety in school sports

An expert panel has been created to advise the minister of education and early childhood development on the safety of sports in the province’s schools.

In a release on Monday, Minister Zach Churchill said the inter-school sport safety review panel was created to help provide advice on ways in which to prevent and reduce injuries.

“We need the highest possible standards of safety,” Churchill said. “We want conditions that allow as many students as possible to take part and access opportunities to participate.”

According to a release, medical experts and athlete representatives will look at strategies to promote safety and injury prevention, including head injuries, in school sports.

The 17-member panel is also made up of Nova Scotia chief medical officer Dr. Robert Strang and representatives from multiple provincial and national athletic organizations, including Stephen MacNeil, chair of the board of governors for the Nova Scotia School Athletic Federation (NSSAF).

The NSSAF received intense public backlash in May when it announced the cancellation of high school rugby in the province after saying the sport would no longer be covered under its insurance policy.

After a week of petitions, negotiations and protests by students, the high school athletic federation and the provincial government agreed to allow Ruby Nova Scotia to manage the 2018-19 rugby season.

The panel has already met twice in the month of July and will be expected to meet another two times during the summer. A report is expected by Aug. 31.

