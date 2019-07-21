OPP investigating fatal motorcycle collision on County Road 507

Peterborough County OPP are on the scene of a single-vehicle motorcycle collision on County Road 507 about 3 kilometers north of County Road 36. The body of a male was discovered by in the ditch along the highway. OPP believe the accident occurred between 6 pm on Friday and 4 pm Sunday. The victim’s name is being withheld until next of kin are notified. The highway remains closed north of 36 while police conduct their investigation. They are appealing to anyone with information about the accident to contact Provincial Constable Paul Gilligan at 705-742-0401 or 1-888-310-1122.

Get daily local headlines and alerts