Traffic
July 21, 2019 10:51 am
Updated: July 21, 2019 10:54 am

Pedestrian seriously injured after being struck by vehicle on Hwy. 401 in Toronto, driver charged: OPP

By Web Writer  Global News

Police on scene of the collision on Hwy. 401 westbound at Don Mills Saturday evening.

Twitter / @OPP_HSD
Ontario Provincial Police say a pedestrian was left with serious injuries after he was struck by a vehicle on Hwy. 401 Saturday.

OPP Sgt. Kerry Schmidt tweeted at 6:55 p.m. saying officers responded to a collision on the westbound Hwy. 401 collector lanes at Don Mills involving a vehicle and a pedestrian.

“What we understand has happened is that the driver of a white SUV was travelling along Highway 401 westbound when he noticed an issue with his vehicle,” Schmidt said.

“He stopped on the right shoulder which is actually the bullnose between the 401 westbound and the on-ramp from the 404 southbound. He stopped in the bullnose area and exited his vehicle to take care of the issue he identified.”

While the man was outside of his vehicle, another vehicle came through the shoulder area “possibly in an attempt to get around slower traffic” and did not notice there was a stopped vehicle, Schmidt said.

Schmidt said the collision then occurred and a 25-year-old man had to be taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the vehicle that hit the man was not injured and has since been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm.

