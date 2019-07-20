Man appeals conviction for deadly 2014 shooting outside Grande Prairie bar

One month after being sentenced to life in prison, the man convicted of first-degree murder in connection with a shooting in Grande Prairie five years ago has filed a notice of appeal to the Alberta Court of Appeal.

On June 21, Nicholas Richard Harris was sentenced for the killing of John William Rock, a 28-year-old man from Edmonton.

Rock was shot outside The Canadian Brewhouse in the early morning hours of Oct. 1, 2014.

The notice of appeal, filed on Friday, asks for the first-degree murder conviction to be overturned and for Harris to be acquitted or have a new trial ordered, or have his conviction changed to second-degree murder or manslaughter.

Harris’ defence team argues that the trial judge “erred in his interpretation and application of the legal principles for the planning and deliberation element of first-degree murder.” Among other things, the notice of appeal also argues the judge did not correctly interpret and apply legal principles related to self-defence, circumstantial evidence and the assessment of credibility.

“The verdict is unreasonable and cannot be supported by the evidence,” the appeal reads.