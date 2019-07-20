Surrey RCMP investigating Friday night shooting in Newton area

Surrey RCMP are investigating a shooting in the Newton area.

Around 7 p.m. on Friday, police responded to a call in the area of Mud Bay Park off Colebrook Road.

There, police say officers found evidence of shots fired.

At the same time, officers reportedly found a man suffering from a gunshot wound at a different location in the 17300 block of 56 Avenue.

The person was taken to hospital, police say. His condition is unknown at this time.

About 20 minutes later, Langley RCMP were notified of a second person, who had reportedly walked into Langley Memorial Hospital suffering from a gunshot wound.

Surrey RCMP say the second person is connected to the shooting at Mud Bay Park.

Surrey RCMP has taken control of the investigation.