Princeton collision kills motorcyclist after hitting truck head on

A motorcyclist died after crashing head-on with a truck near Princeton on Friday night, according to witnesses.

People at the scene said the motorcyclist was travelling a high speed and failed to make a steep corner.

. @DriveBC #BcHwy3 shutdown west bound just past #PrincetonBC due to a fatal motor vehicle accident. It appears a truck and motorcyclist crashed head on. The motorcyclist was killed, there is a drape covering his body on scene. pic.twitter.com/jo7s2NOuJ8 — Shelby Thom (@Shelby_Thom) July 20, 2019

The westbound lane of Highway 3 was closed near Wipsaw Creek, according to DriveBC.

Several emergency vehicles were at the scene.