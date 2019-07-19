Canada
July 19, 2019 11:36 pm

Princeton collision kills motorcyclist after hitting truck head on

By Reporter/Anchor  Global News

A motorcyclist is dead after crashing with a truck near Princeton just before 8 p.m. Friday night.

Shelby Thom / Global News
A A

A motorcyclist died after crashing head-on with a truck near Princeton on Friday night, according to witnesses.

People at the scene said the motorcyclist was travelling a high speed and failed to make a steep corner.

The westbound lane of Highway 3 was closed near Wipsaw Creek, according to DriveBC.

READ MORE: Okanagan landlords unite to fight tenant and warn others

Several emergency vehicles were at the scene.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Collision
Princeton

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.